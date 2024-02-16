Alleged gang member cries on witness stand about fatal shooting at Columbus’ Wilson Homes

The Columbus woman accused of killing a South Carolina man at an alleged gang party wept on the witness stand Thursday as she recalled his shooting.

Elysia Cooley was 16 when Marcel Samedi died from a gunshot wound to the head at Wilson Homes apartments on June 5, 2021. She is among four people charged with his murder, and she was testifying against three alleged Insane Crips now on trial.

Gang prosecutors with the state attorney general’s office said she risked her life taking the witness stand, as she has been threatened while jailed.

When lead prosecutor Thomas Kegley asked her why she took that risk, she shed tears in reply.

“My brother is Marcel’s age right now,” she said. “And if the roles were reversed, I would want someone to tell my mom and my brother the truth.”

Kegley asked how long she’d known Samedi.

“About a year, before he passed,” she said.

In the courtroom audience, Samedi’s mother Martine Azor began to cry, as did others, and Judge Richard Winegarden excused the jury to tell Kegley the emotion was distracting jurors.

Kegley said he could tell the victim’s family not to cause a commotion, but he could not tell them not to cry. “I cannot ask them not to be emotional,” he said.

Cooley’s testimony resumed when the jury returned.

Cooley, who’s 19 now, said she grew up on the east side of town where at age 15 she joined the Forrest Park 6-0 Neighborhood Crips, before “personal issues” with that subset made her move to the Insane Crips.

The Insane Crips are affiliated with the national Crips gang based in California.

Here in Columbus, the gang has three territories, Cooley said: Dimonwood, East Wynnton and Wilson.

Each area has an OG or “Original Gangster,” who acts as a leader, she said. Her OG was Michael Douglas Brown, she said.

Brown was charged with gang offenses in Samedi’s death, but he has not been captured.

Cooley said Brown had a dispute with Makenzie “Mac 10” Pearce, the OG at Wilson, who had been taunting Brown’s Dimonwood gang. The gathering at Wilson in June 2021 was a “C-call” or “Crips call” for gang members to congregate there, she said.

The expectation was that Brown and Pearce would settle their differences, but Pearce didn’t show, she said.

Prosecutor Thomas Kegley shows witness Elysia Cooley surveillance video from Wilson Homes, where an alleged Crips gang gathering occurred on June 5, 2021.

As Kegley showed her surveillance video from Wilson, Cooley identified some of the people recorded there, including the three suspects on trial.

The footage showed them don masks and drive away in two cars. Cooley said they went to a gated neighborhood where two Crips got out to scout around an apartment, then came back to the cars to return to Wilson.

Kegley was about to show recordings from the time of Samedi’s shooting, around 9:45 p.m., when his video player stopped working. Judge Winegarden recessed court until Friday morning, when Cooley’s testimony was to continue.

The three suspects on trial are The defendants on trial are Corey Troupe Jr., 26; Davion C. Dupas, 22; and Jahiem Rashard Davis, 21.

Troupe, also known as “Lil Pop,” and Dupas, known as “Yungdemon Dee,” both face six counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of felony murder and one count each of aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

Jahiem Davis, also known as “Zhg Jah,” faces eight counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of felony murder and one count each of aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree criminal damage to property, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Each defendant on trial could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Left to right, attorney Mark Shelnutt, client Corey Troupe and attorney William Kendrick listen as Elysia Cooley testifies.