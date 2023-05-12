Alleged gang member indicted

May 12—A 19-year-old Brunswick man was indicted this week on multiple gang-related charges after allegedly possessing a machine gun and trying to injure a police officer with a car.

A Glynn County Grand Jury determined on Wednesday that there was enough evidence to charge Daveyonta Joenathan Williams with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of an illegal weapon, fleeing and attempting to elude police and six counts of violating state gang laws.

Williams was arrested Feb. 3 as part of what Glynn County Police described at the time as a crackdown on criminal hot spots in the area.

Williams is accused in the indictment of driving a car at a Glynn County Police officer with the intent to harm the officer, trying to flee from officers in the car at speeds faster than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, and of having an illegal automatic weapon with him. The gang charges are related to his association with the Gangster Disciples, a criminal street gang, as he allegedly carried out the crimes, the indictment said.

Also indicted in a separate case on Wednesday were Christopher Deandre Elkins and Antoine Keon Fuller. They are accused of shooting a woman with a rifle on Feb. 29. Both men are now facing an aggravated assault charge in Glynn County Superior Court.

Fuller is also charged in the indictment with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.