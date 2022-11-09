Alleged gang member pleads guilty to killing 19-year-old in Coweta County drive-by shooting

Almost four years after a shooting in Newnan, an alleged gang member has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of a teenager who was shot and killed.

Denarvious Kizavion Carter, also known as “Lil’ Baby,” 22, of Manchester pleaded guilty to the murder of Aubria “Bria” Foster, 19.

Authorities say Carter was a member of a Manchester criminal street gang called “G-Shine Bloods,” also known as the “Gangster Killer Bloods.”

In June 2018, a senior G-Shine member reportedly planned to purchase a gun at an apartment in Manchester from someone from Newnan.

The release states that Carter was with the higher-ranking member for the would-be deal. The deal fell through, which resulted in an argument. Afterward, everyone drove to another area in Manchester, where Carter shot at the other party.

Later that night, the Manchester home of the higher-ranking member’s elderly mother was shot at countless times. Though she was in the home, she was not hit.

After the shooting, Carter and the other gang members in Manchester believed the people from Newnan were the ones behind the shooting and assumed he lived on Savannah Street in Newnan.

Officials say that in December 2018, Carter planned to retaliate against the June shooting at the elderly woman’s home. During the investigation, detectives learned that Carter reached out to the gang leader through Facebook Messenger and asked to borrow a gun to “handle sum business”, referring in another message to the people whom he believed were responsible for the previous shooting.

Other Facebook messages showed that Carter reached out to another G-Shine member — Eric J. Snelling, aka “E-Rokk” — for a gun. Detectives said messages between Carter and Snelling revealed Carter was going to Newnan. Carter drove to Newnan with Malindzo Hatcher, who was not associated with the gang, and went to Snelling’s house, which was one street over from the target house on Savannah Street. Around 9 p.m., Snelling drove in Carter’s direction and Carter carried out the drive-by shooting from the passenger’s seat.

Carter shot a 9 mm handgun at least 10 times at the home on Savannah Street, authorities said. Foster was shot once in the torso while she was lying in bed in one of the front rooms of the home. Foster died that night. Five other people were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hit.

Carter pleaded guilty to felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and four violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Snelling pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four firearm counts, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He agreed to cooperate and testify against Carter in exchange for a sentence of 40 years, with 15 years to be served in prison. He has not been sentenced yet.

Hatcher pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of a criminal, receiving a sentence of 20 years, with 10 years to be served in prison.

