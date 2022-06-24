Alleged gang member wanted for 15-year-old’s shooting death at Clayton County apartment

Clayton County police are searching for a man after a 15-year-old high school student was shot to death Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to the scene at Garden Wood Apartments around 11:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person shot in their car.

They said the teen crashed his car into other cars after he was shot.

“I heard the thump of the cars that hit these cars right here. It sounded muffled,” a neighbor said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Ahmad Royal, 20, is a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

According to officials, Royal is a member or an affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang. He is considered armed and dangerous. Royal is wanted on charges of battery and family violence, officials said.

What led up to the shooting Wednesday night is still unclear.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoked with neighbors who said there are too many young people in the complex with guns who aren’t afraid to use them.

More than likely the 15-year-old boy didn’t know the gunman would be hunting him.

“A 15-year-old. That’s a baby,” a neighbor said. “He don’t even know anything yet.”

Anyone with information on Royal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gant at 770-477-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

