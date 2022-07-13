Alleged gang member wanted in shooting death of 15-year-old arrested

Clayton County Police have captured the man they say shot a 15-year-old to death after an altercation at a College Park apartment complex last month.

Police issued a be on the lookout alert for Ahmad Royal, 29, last month after they said he shot Midtown High School student Terrance Denson multiple times. Denson later died.

Police said Royal had gotten into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and Mr. Denson at the Garden Wood apartment complex.

Royal faces charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Days after the shooting, Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with neighbors, who said there are too many young people in the complex with guns who aren’t afraid to use them.

“A 15-year-old. That’s a baby,” a neighbor said. “He don’t even know anything yet.”

