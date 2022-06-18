Alleged gang members arrested on weapons charges

Jun. 18—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Friday that two "validated criminal street gang members" were arrested for "various weapons charges" during a Yuba Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement operation.

Arrested were Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst. The department said the alleged gang members were arrested at the Cigar Box in Marysville.

"Sanchez and Orozco are both on active parole and are facing charges including parole violations, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public and gang enhancements," the department said in a statement.

As of late Friday afternoon, both Sanchez and Orozco were listed as being at Yuba County Jail. Orozco's bail was listed at $25,000 and Sanchez had no bail amount listed.