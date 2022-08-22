Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes

Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars.

The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes in Sandy Springs and many more around the metro from Buckhead to DeKalb County.

The thieves are accused of taking cash, guns, jewelry and other luxury items from high-profile victims who include celebrities like Mariah Carey, Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons players, and other social media and reality stars.

Sandy springs police say they identified 24 gang members responsible for the rash of home invasions, robberies, burglaries -- catching four in a stakeout last month at the home of a mother who has children with the rapper Future.

“They’re not afraid to confront people, so if they target a house and they happen to be there, these individuals are armed and causing the home invasions to take place and confronting the homeowners,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police say they even shot a homeowner during a home invasion on July 4, and since then have been trying to find Jeremy Caldwell, also known as “J-Rock.”

“He’s been the ringleader, the one organizing and putting it together so we wanted him,” McGinnis said.

Caldwell and two other suspects -- Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff -- were arrested late last week in Miami.

Detectives from Sandy Springs went down to Florida to interview them over the weekend and Monday morning, a Fulton County grand jury indicted the two dozen gang members on a total of 220 charges.

“We’re moving forward with a RICO case, as well as gang charges, burglary, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm,” McGinnis said.

Of the 24, police have arrested 20 but promise to capture — and are actively looking for — the last four suspected gang members.

Police say that after the arrests last month, many left the area and some fled to Florida.

And that’s when the robberies, burglaries and home invasions stopped.

The three found down in Miami will now be brought back and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

