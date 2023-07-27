Alleged gang members indicted in three-year-old fatal drive-by shooting in Columbus

Two alleged gang members have been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a fatal 2020 drive-by shooting, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Marquise Hawkins and Kendaryl Rogers, were indicted for a fatal drive-by shooting on August 6, 2020, in Columbus, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.

The shooting led to the death of Alex Bales-Davis, 26, who was shot along with a 23-year-old woman at Brennan Road and St. Mary’s Road in Columbus, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

“Hawkins and Rogers are alleged members of a local criminal street gang known as Drive By Hustle Boys, which primarily aligns itself with the Rollin’ 60’s Neighborhood Crips,” the release says.

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted three separate cases in Muscogee County, and each one involves a fatal shooting that should have never occurred,” said Carr in the statement. “This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our state.”

Hawkins, 29, of Columbus, faces the following charges:

Felony Murder

Malice Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Rogers, 30, of Columbus, faces the following charges:

Felony Murder

Malice Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon During a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s Gang Task Force.

“The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office stands committed to staying in this fight to ensure those committing gang crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the laws of Georgia,” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement.

“The hard work of the investigative team and the prosecutors are what it will take to make our city and communities safer,” interim Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis said in a statement, noting the importance of the “teamwork” among the various departments.