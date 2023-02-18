Alleged gas thieves caught while siphoning underground tanks

Police in Simi Valley arrested two people allegedly stealing gas from a station's underground tanks using a specially equipped trailer early Friday.

The incident was called in around 4:25 a.m. when the owner of Alliance Gas Station at Stearns and Cochran streets arrived at work, Simi Valley Police Department officials said.

The owner saw a Ford Explorer with a tow trailer parked over the station’s underground tanks, with a hose extending from the tanks into the trailer.

When officers got to the scene they detained and eventually arrested a Ventura man and woman, age 49 and 47. The pair had reportedly siphoned off about 25-30 gallons of fuel before police arrived.

The trailer had a cutaway floor, hoses, an internal pump and two 55-gallon drums apparently designed to steal gas, according to police. The suspects were booked into county jail on suspicion of conspiracy and theft.

