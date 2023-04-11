Alleged getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to be released after plea deal reached

A plea deal was reached Tuesday in the case against Darcus Allen, the man previously convicted of murder in the deaths of four Lakewood police officers in 2011.

The deal comes ahead of what would have been a fourth trial in the case.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree. The maximum sentence for the charge is 10 years and a $20,000 fine, but the recommended sentence was no more than 120 months in jail, which Allen has already served — meaning he will be released immediately.

Allen allegedly drove Maurice Clemmons to and from a Parkland coffee shop where Clemmons shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in 2009.

Allen’s initial 2011 conviction was overturned in 2015 after the State Supreme Court found prosecutor misconduct. His first retrial last fall ended in a mistrial, as did his second retrial in February.

The Lakewood Police Department released a statement that reads, in part:

The Lakewood Police Department is grateful that Darcus Allen is finally pleading guilty for the murders of Sgt. Mark Renninger, Ofc. Tina Griswold, Ofc. Ronnie Owens, and Ofc. Greg Richards. It has been a long, hard, and difficult path, but one where we persevered in order to hold those accountable for the heinous and brutal murders of our Police Officers. This crime deeply impacted the families, our Department, as well as our entire community. This only further underscores the importance of this verdict.



