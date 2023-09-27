Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer to appear in court
During the pre-trial conference Wednesday, the judge could rule on a motion filed by prosecutors to have Heuermann's guns transferred to Nassau County.
During the pre-trial conference Wednesday, the judge could rule on a motion filed by prosecutors to have Heuermann's guns transferred to Nassau County.
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
Now with a built-in preamp, the SM7 series no longer requires third-party gain lifters or heavyweight external audio interfaces for your voice to be heard.
Shared one fan: 'This mask always leaves my feet looking fresh and not ugly.'
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Stocks looked set to take a breather on Wednesday from steep losses fueled by concerns about economic impact of 'higher for longer' rates.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
When you think about collaborative design tools, chances are you immediately start thinking about Figma, the popular design tool that Adobe wants to acquire for $20 billion (by the way, that acquisition is still pending regulatory approval). A relatively new French startup called Rayon wants to apply the Figma formula to another sector — the architecture, engineering and construction industries. Founded in 2021, Rayon first raised a $1.9 million pre-seed funding round (€1.75 million).
Mercedes Drive Pilot is the first Level 3 automated driving system for sale in the U.S.A. Meaning it works handsfree and doesn't require driver attention.
Senser describes itself as an AIOps platform that uses machine learning to help developers and ops teams more easily get to the root causes of outages and service degradations. At its core, Senser uses the increasingly popular eBPF technology to monitor a company's infrastructure. Given the advantages of this technology, it's no surprise that a lot of observability companies are betting on it and while the market is getting increasingly saturated, Senser is betting on AI to give it a competitive edge.
The Talos Principle 2 is coming out for PC (via Steam and Epic Games), the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 2.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has voted to officially lift its strike order, over half a year since it stopped work and demanded a better contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
After almost five months, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with Hollywood studios to end the writers strike. “I’m not worried about the technology,” comedy writer Adam Conover told TechCrunch at the start of the strike. Along with better residual payments, minimum writers room staffing, and other terms that help screenwriters make a living, the WGA's new contract outlines limitations on how AI can be used in writers' rooms.
X is getting closer to releasing its long-promised alerts that will notify users about whether or not their account has been “shadowbanned.”
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."