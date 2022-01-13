Alleged glitter-bombing sparks felony charges





A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing glitter containers at a man on Monday.

The Florida woman was arrested in Clearwater on suspicion of burglary with assault or battery, court documents say, NBC News reported.

The 27-year-old woman, whom NBC did not name, allegedly showed up to the man's apartment around 3 a.m. and threw a glitter container at him during an argument while he was standing on his balcony. The container hit his head and chest.

The woman proceeded to the man's door, and when he unlocked it, "she then entered the apartment and engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him," the documents said.

A second 29-year-old woman was also arrested who allegedly broke the window of another apartment and "battered" the man. She will face the same charges as the 27-year-old woman plus criminal mischief, according to NBC News.

Both women have been released on bond and refused to speak to authorities after the arrest.