Alleged grocery store gunman arrested after killing one, injuring another in Washington state

The suspect accused of unleashing gunfire inside Washington state grocery store, fatally striking one person and wounding another, has been arrested.

Aaron Christopher Kelly was taken into custody “without incident” Monday night on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the city of Spokane, according to press release from Richland police. He was being held Tuesday morning in the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Kelly had been wanted in connection with a deadly shooting, which unfolded inside a Fred Meyer store Richland around 11 a.m. local time. He’s accused of killing customer Justin Krumbah, 38, and critically wounding an unidentified employee before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said Krumbah spoke with Kelly just before the gunfire, though it’s not clear what they discussed. Richland Police Cmdr. Chris Lee told CNN authorities are still working to determine their relationship.

In wake of the supermarket violence, authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Kelly, who they described as “armed and dangerous” at the time.

The FBI, ATF and the state patrol are also involved in the investigation.