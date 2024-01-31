Alleged gun store burglar in Citrus Heights and Rocklin arrested, two others wanted

(FOX40.COM) — A man accused of burglarizing gun stores in Citrus Heights and Rocklin was recently arrested.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Citrus Heights Police Department (CHPD) officers

responded to the 8000 block of Greenback Lane regarding the reported theft of two firearms

from the open business by three men. Shortly before this theft, officials said that the Rocklin Police Department reported the same crime in their city by similarly described individuals.

Upon arrival, CHPD confirmed that three men entered the open business in Citrus Heights, selected two firearms to steal, and fled in a nearby vehicle.

“As a firearms retailer, the business had excellent video surveillance equipment that was extremely valuable in helping officers identify these suspects,” CHPD said.

Officers said they searched the area for the vehicle and shared the information with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Police said the suspects were located by Sacramento County Sheriff deputies at an apartment complex located on Howe Avenue in Sacramento. The suspects were reportedly “observed outside the vehicle they fled in and a short foot pursuit ensued by deputies.”

Officials said that one of the three suspects was caught and arrested, however, two are still on the loose.

The person arrested was 33-year-old Joshua Butler, who police said is currently on Sacramento County Probation for domestic violence. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail under suspicion of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and probation violation.

