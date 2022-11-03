Alleged gun-wielding man arraigned in district court

Nov. 3—A Kalispell man accused of threatening residents of an area apartment complex with a gun while wearing a skeleton costume in September pleaded not guilty to an assault with a weapon charge last week.

Romano Corbitt, 32, appeared briefly before Judge Dan Wilson for his arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 27. Wilson set an omnibus hearing for Nov. 16 with a pretrial conference to follow on Jan. 4.

Authorities arrested Corbitt at his Sixth Avenue West home on Sept. 10 after a caller told 911 dispatchers about a disorderly man in a skeleton costume hanging around a Financial Drive apartment complex, court documents said.

During the conversation, the caller became "frantic," saying that the costumed man was driving toward her on a motorcycle while holding a handgun, court documents said. While he was gone by the time Kalispell Police officers arrived, witnesses had taken down the motorcycle's license plate. They tracked Corbitt to his home in Kalispell's west side using that information.

Corbitt allegedly admitted to playing a role in the incident, but said he had a BB gun. A subsequent search of his home turned up two BB guns and a handgun as well as a skeleton costume, court documents said.

If convicted, Corbitt faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

