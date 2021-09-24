Alleged gunman busted for Bronx murder

A gunman sought in a drug-related Bronx murder has been arrested, police said Friday.

David Mattison, 30, was charged Wednesday with murder, manslaughter, attempted robbery, assault and gun possession.

Police said he shot Wayne Leon, 26, during a Saturday night drug robbery in Leon’s Wickham Ave. apartment near E. 222nd St. in Laconia.

The victim, struck in the shoulder, was rushed by medics to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved.

Leon had prior arrests, according to police.

Mattison’s prior arrests include one in 2012 for attempted murder, police said. He was accused of shooting a 17-year-old at Barnes Ave. and E. 216th St. in Olinville.