Alleged gunman freed as victim recovers following Barr Township shooting, police say

Feb. 22—BELSANO — A 71-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in a Barr Township dispute on Monday. The alleged gunman, who was taken into custody after the shooting, was freed pending further investigation, authorities said on Tuesday.

State police in Ebensburg said the shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Priesser Road, north of Belsano.

The victim was air-lifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, with life-threatening injuries. An update on the man's condition was not made available.

Troopers said the victim and the 40-year-old gunman, who is from Ebensburg, where acquainted. Troopers did not say what caused the dispute, only that was investigation is continuing.

"As of (Tuesday) no charges have been filed against either man," Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release.

State police and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are investigating.