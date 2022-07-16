Alleged gunman hid behind closed door

Jul. 16—NANTICOKE — Court records supporting felony assault and firearm offenses against Cory Gonzalez Crudop allege he aimed a handgun at a Nanticoke police officer as he hid on basement stairs Thursday.

Crudop, 40, was hiding in the basement of a residence at 64 Hill St. as three police officers were assisting two caseworkers from Luzerne County Children & Youth Services inspecting the home.

After allegedly aiming the firearm at the officer, Crudop fled out the basement Bilco door and waived the firearm at a caseworker, court records say.

The incident prompted a massive police search of the Lower Broadway area of Nanticoke that ended in Crudop's apprehension at 161 State St., Nanticoke, after receiving an anonymous tip.

Crudop was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on two counts each of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Whittaker deemed him a flight risk.

Court records say police assisted child caseworkers conducting a welfare check on children at 64 Hill St. since the children's mother was living with her boyfriend, identified as Crudop.

The welfare check was required as Crudop was involved in a domestic disturbance with the children's mother and reportedly threw an automotive battery into the windshield of a vehicle that a child occupied, according to court records.

The children's mother previously reported her boyfriend threatened to kill her by putting a gun into her mouth and had punched her in the stomach.

When police and child caseworkers arrived at the residence, the mother initially refused to allow them inside. She instead, suggested she bring the children outside.

Child caseworkers wanted to inspect the interior of the house for safety and to determine if Crudop was inside.

The mother relented and allowed police and caseworkers inside but stood and blocked the basement door, court records say.

When two officers entered the basement, Crudop was found behind a closed door sitting on basement stairs where he allegedly aimed a firearm at one of the officers. Crudop fled out the Bilco doors where he waived the gun at a caseworker, court records say.