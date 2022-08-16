Alleged gunman jailed for robbery, police said

Aug. 16—A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of robbing a man of his house keys at gunpoint, authorities said.

City police charged Lahtie Shakor Dickey, 28, of the 1500 Menoher Boulevard, with robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a complaint affidavit, Dickey was armed with a firearm when he approached a man sitting on a porch in the 200 block of David Street on Aug. 2 and demanded money.

The man told Dickey that he had no money, only his house keys. Dickey rifled through the man's pockets and fled with his house keys, the affidavit alleges. Video from a neighbor's camera reportedly showed the robbery.

Dickey is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm. His criminal record includes guilty pleas in Cambria County court to felony and misdemeanor drug charges, online records show.

Dickey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.