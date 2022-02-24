Alleged gunman surrenders in shooting of city Sanit worker during wild Hells Kitchen confrontation

The gunman who shot a city Sanitation Department worker during a wild fight on a Hell’s Kitchen street surrendered to police, cops said Wednesday.

Elijah Tracey, 20, faces attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges for his role in the chaotic Feb. 10 confrontation — sparked when his brother, Andrew, threatened to shoot the apartment windows of the victim’s teenage daughter, prosecutors allege.

The episode unfolded in the young woman’s apartment, prosecutors said. Andrew Tracey, who was dating the teen, threatened to shoot out the windows, according to a criminal complaint.

The teen called her dad, who headed over to W. 52nd St. near 10th Ave. to help, while Andrew Tracey called Elijah, prosecutors said. The argument spilled out onto the street, and Elijah Tracey started to punch the girl, according to prosecutors.

Her dad showed up, and battled with Andrew Tracey, quickly getting the better of him, prosecutors said.

Andrew Tracey ran to his car, pulling a gun out of the trunk, prosecutors said. He chambered a round, and Elijah Tracey took the gun from his brother and opened fire three times, striking the girl’s dad in the head.

Andrew Tracey then stole the girl’s father’s car, crashed it around the corner, and hopped into his brother’s car and took off.

Police arrested Andrew Tracey the next day, charging him with attempted murder. City correction records show he paid his $100,000 bail on Feb. 14.

Elijah Tracey awaits arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.