Alleged hammer attack leads to arrest

Jun. 29—A 36-year-old Odessa woman was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge Wednesday night two years after an alleged incident involving the father of her child.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Jamie Rizo called police on June 20 alleging her son's 49-year-old father, Jose Alday, had assaulted her. During the course of the investigation, an officer found a video of Rizo swinging a hammer at the man in an aggressive manner and kicking him on July 6, 2021, the report stated.

Rizo told the officer that two years ago and again on June 20 she was upset because Alday had been bringing their son around other woman, the report stated.

Rizo was booked into the Ector County jail on the second-degree felony assault charge early Thursday morning. No bond has yet been set.

Alday was arrested on a misdemeanor family violence assault charge and was released after posting a $4,000 surety bond.