Alleged hazing incident under police investigation

Mar. 26—Police are investigating an alleged bullying incident involving teenagers, reported to be Glynn Academy students, which social media posts claim left the victim in critical condition and on a ventilator.

A release from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Sunday said the criminal investigation division of Glynn County Police Department is gathering facts, interviews, evidence and other relevant information on the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or email tips to 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

"This is still under investigation and is still really fresh," said County Police Capt. Michael Robinson on Sunday.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, Robinson said.

Police responded to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. to a reported overdose and were told a family member there wanted to make a report of hazing, a police call log shows.

The News has filed an official open records request for the full report.

A post on the Glynn County Citizens on Patrol Facebook page shows a photo of four boys, two of them who have their middle fingers raised while posing, gathered around another boy who appears to be unconscious and covered in various items and substances. The victim was taped to a chair and possibly spray painted.

Another photo in the post shows a young man in a hospital bed on a ventilator. The post claims the boys posing bound an unresponsive boy to a chair, "spray painted him from head to toe," urinated on him and more.

"Then dropped him off at the ER," the post said. "Now he's on a ventilator fighting for his life."

The Facebook post, which was made at 9:43 a.m. on Sunday, also claims the images were originally posted to Snap Chat.

One comment included a short video of what appears to be teenage boys and girls standing around outside while one of the boys sprays another boy in a who appears to be having trouble moving with a water hose. It is unclear when the video was made.

Other comments and posts on social media on Sunday claimed that the victim was forced to drink large amounts of vodka and to take drugs like mushrooms before eventually becoming unconscious.

Police had not officially identified the victim or any suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

The News would not normally identify the victim in this case due to the nature of the crime, but a GoFundMe account has been set up and is circulating on social media to raise money for Trenton Lehrkamp and his family that lists Lehrkamp as the victim. The page is called "Justice for Trent."

This is a developing story.