Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel

24
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Israel are worried about an accusation attributed to international inspectors that Iran enriched uranium to 84% purity, the German foreign minister said Tuesday, insisting that there would be no plausible civilian justification for such a move.

Annalena Baerbock spoke at a news conference with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen days after an Iranian official called the allegation part of a “conspiracy” against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program. Germany is one of the world powers with which Iran entered a 2015 nuclear deal that limited its uranium enrichment to 3.67% purity — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.

Bloomberg first reported on Feb. 19 that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency had detected uranium particles enriched up to 84%. The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog hasn't denied the report, saying only “that the IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent agency verification activities.”

“We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran's part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment,” Baerbock said. “There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level.”

A spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60% purity — which Tehran already has announced it is producing.

However, uranium at 84% is nearly at weapons-grade levels of 90% — meaning any stockpile of that material could be quickly used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran chooses. Tehran has long insisted its program is for peaceful purposes, though the IAEA, Western intelligence agencies and nonproliferation experts say Iran pursued a secret nuclear weapons program up until 2003.

Cohen pointed to two options to deal with Iran — using a so-called “snapback” mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal to reimpose U.N. sanctions, and “to have a credible military option on the table as well.”

“From our intelligence and from our knowledge, this is the right time to work on these two specific steps," he said. Iran is Israel's regional archrival, and recently reinstalled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already has threatened military actions against Tehran.

Baerbock stressed the importance of “preventing a nuclear escalation by Iran by diplomatic means, because every alternative would be disastrous.” She added that “it's important ... that the international community make this clear to Iran with a united voice.”

Recommended Stories

  • German foreign minister concerned about judicial independence in Israel

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday expressed concern about judicial independence in Israel as well as plans by the Israeli government to allow the death penalty. "I will not deny that we abroad are concerned about some of the legislative plans in Israel," Baerbock said at a news conference with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Berlin. "Among the values that unite us is the protection of constitutional principles such as the independence of the judiciary," she said.

  • What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it difficult to solve?

    Rishi Sunak has finalised his Brexit deal with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, saying that the agreement marks a "decisive breakthrough".

  • German minister concerned about Israel's judicial overhaul

    Germany's foreign minister voiced concern about the Israeli government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system during a visit Tuesday by her Israeli counterpart, and said that introducing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks would be “a big mistake.” Israel has seen large and regular protests in recent weeks against the judicial overhaul proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition government, which includes a bill that would enable lawmakers to overturn a Supreme Court decision with a simple majority. The plans are moving steadily ahead despite calls for dialogue and consensus from American Jews and Israel’s president.

  • North Korea’s Kim calls for unity to boost grain production

    North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un called for stronger public solidarity behind his leadership to increase the country’s grain production significantly, state media reported Tuesday, amid outside worries about the country’s worsened food insecurity.

  • Byron Allen addresses antisemitism, the need for unity in speech at Harvard Business School

    Media mogul Byron Allen addressed racial disparity in corporate America and educational inequity as he accepted the inaugural “Legendary Honor” […] The post Byron Allen addresses antisemitism, the need for unity in speech at Harvard Business School appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin tells FSB to step up game against Western spies

    Vladimir Putin has urged Russia's FSB security service to step up its efforts to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Talks Hosted by India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to go to a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday due to a parliamentary committee meeting he is expected to attend, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 9

  • Your ultimate guide to fantasy baseball player rankings 2023: Top prospects at every position

    The time for your fantasy baseball draft is almost here. Prepare to dominate the league with USA TODAY's 2023 fantasy baseball player rankings.

  • Iran schoolgirls poisoned as "some people" seek to stop education for girls

    Since late November, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisoning have been reported among schoolgirls mainly in Qom.

  • West to insist on peace talks if Ukraine doesn't win back occupied territory by autumn, claims Bild

    The U.S. and Germany say that Ukraine has until autumn to win back its occupied territories, otherwise they begin to pile on pressure for peace talks with Russia, German newspaper Bild claimed on Feb. 27.

  • 'An absurdity': Experts slam WHO excusal of sex misconduct

    Two experts appointed by the World Health Organization to investigate allegations that some of its staffers sexually abused women during an Ebola outbreak in Congo dismissed the U.N. agency’s own efforts to excuse its handling of such misconduct as “an absurdity” on Monday, saying they were not satisfied that no senior officials have been fired. In October 2020, Aichatou Mindaoudou and Julienne Lusenge were named by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to head a panel investigating reports that some WHO staffers sexually abused or exploited women in a conflict-ridden region of Congo during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak.

  • NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority'

    NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession. Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

  • Denver City Council to decide on local disaster emergency order extension for migrant influx

    The Denver City Council will decide whether to extend the local disaster emergency order to better assist the influx of migrants to the city.

  • On college campuses, sports betting agreements are shielded

    College campuses increasingly are striking deals with sports betting companies eager to promote their brands in stadiums, on radio broadcasts and on athletic department websites — places where they can be seen and heard by students. Louisiana State University, Michigan State University and the University of Maryland have made their agreements through third-party companies, firms set up to sell sports sponsorships on behalf of the schools.

  • "Bakhmut Fortress": State Border guards kill 11 occupiers and injure 14

    The State Border Guard soldiers are conducting heavy positional battles with the invaders in Bakhmut, the defenders killed 11 invaders over the past day. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The situation around Bakhmut remains tense.

  • Reporter's Notebook: Why Russians are so quick to blame the US

    Russians have a high approval rating for Putin and the Ukraine war which may be due to the country's history with the United States and the Cold War.

  • Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

    Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia" before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. The defense information, contained in a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had mentioned last month that Alissa had been showing symptoms of schizophrenia, a mental disorder which causes people to have trouble understanding reality, but would not elaborate.

  • Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

    Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms, with some ending up weakened on hospital beds. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks involving some 30 schools identified in local media reports, with some speculating they could be aimed at trying to close schools for girls in this country of over 80 million people. The reported attacks come at a sensitive time for Iran, which already has faced months of protests after the September death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country's morality police.

  • Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie

    Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie have been married since 2008

  • Dozens dead in migrant boat shipwreck off Italy

    Dozens dead in migrant boat shipwreck off Italy