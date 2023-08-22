Alleged hit man hired by former prison guard to kill lover’s husband is sentenced

An alleged hit man who police say was hired by an ex-California corrections officer in a murder-for-hire plot was sentenced to three years probation Monday.

Bradley Beau Costill, 58, is accused of being recruited by Miguel Angel Corona, a military veteran and former corrections officer, to kill Christopher Schmall, the husband of the woman Corona was having an affair with.

But the plan unraveled in the fall of 2021 when Clovis police became aware of the plot and arrested Corona and Costill.

The men agreed to plea deals, but Judge James Kelley, rejected Corona’s agreement and ordered he be put on trial. If he is convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Costill’s agreement went forward Monday with Kelley suspending his prison sentence of three years and eight months, and instead giving him probation for three years. Costill must also complete a drug treatment program.

Costill’s attorney Rick Horowitz was satisfied with the deal, adding that if Costill violates his probation he will be sent to prison to serve out his sentence.

Schmall would have preferred Costill go to prison, but he did feel better that the judge prohibited Costill from contacting Schmall or his daughter for 10 years.

The Schmalls filed for divorce in March 2020 and it became final in August 2022, according to court records.

Costill was originally facing six felonies, including conspiring to commit a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, until he agreed to a plea agreement. As part of the plea deal, Costill pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Corona is charged with conspiring to commit a crime and solicitation murder. He is due back in court on Aug. 30 for a pre-preliminary hearing.