Alleged hit-and-run driver facing new drug charges, court records show

DAYTONA BEACH - A relative of the mayor of Daytona Beach, who allegedly hit a child with his car and fled was charged Friday at the Volusia County Branch Jail for selling drugs, according to court records.

Kenyatta Henry, 23, was charged with hitting a toddler Tuesday in his Dodge Charger and fleeing the scene. He was jailed on $10,000 bond but remained in jail because his bail on previous drug charges from Nov. 17 was revoked.

Kenyatta Henry makes first appearance at the Volusia County Branch Jail, Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Court records show Henry was arrested and charged at the jail on two warrants for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine and "unlawful use of a two-way communication device." Trafficking fentanyl, a narcotic that's fueled an overdose epidemic in the U.S., is a first-degree felony. The other two charges are third-degree felonies.

"He was served with those warrants around 11:53 p.m. last night at the jail where he remains in custody," confirmed Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant.

It's not clear when those offenses occurred. A detailed report was not available.

Daytona Beach police said Henry was arrested at his Daytona Beach home on Tuesday hours after he struck a toddler in the 800 block of Forest Lane. Henry was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry acknowledged to the News-Journal that Kenyatta Henry was a relative but declined to be specific. He released a statement that read in part: "I believe that it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being of the child, and I trust that the legal proceedings will be conducted with full transparency and impartiality."

Daytona Beach police said that a young girl was trying to enter the passenger side of a car on the side of the road in front of the Forest Lane home when she was hit by Kenyatta Henry's black Dodge Charger at 1:18 p.m.

The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with serious injuries and later airlifted in stable condition to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, police said. No further information was available on her condition.

Sheldon Gardner contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Hit-and-run suspect hit with new drug charges while jailed