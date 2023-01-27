Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say

A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership.

The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives.

Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 9. Wesley Vickers, 23, was arrested nearly a month later on Jan. 6 and charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives believe Vickers was hired by Owens’ ex-boyfriend and business partner, 41-year-old Stoney Williams, to kill Owens. Williams remains on the run.

During a court hearing Friday, a detective testified that Williams owned the dealership with Owens and offered Vickers $20,000 to kill her and make it look like a robbery.

Williams also allegedly offered Vickers $4,800 before Owens’ murder to “send a message” by shooting up the house where she was staying at with a friend in Fairburn.

