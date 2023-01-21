Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by

Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before.

Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.

Wesley Vickers, 23, was arrested nearly a month later on Jan. 6 and charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. They believe Vickers was hired by Owens’ ex-boyfriend and business partner, 41-year-old Stoney Williams, to kill Owens. Williams has not yet been arrested.

Now, police say Owens’ murder isn’t the only shooting Vickers is connected to. Police are now connecting Vickers to a drive-by shooting in south Fulton County just a day before Owens’ murder.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson went to the house on Village Green Drive that Vickers is being accused of shooting at.

Fairburn police say Vickers opened fire on the home with a child inside before driving off. Johnson found the home riddled with bullet holes.

“I’m just glad they caught the guy who actually did the killing,” said a friend of Owens identified only as Rey. “Everybody is taking it real hard like its not even true, like we’re all living in a nightmare.”

Friends say they still want the man behind the murder to be in jail too.

“That was just senseless for them to do something like that to her,” Rey said.

Williams owns Royal Court Motors. Channel 2 crews at the dealership after the Dec. 10 shooting saw him on the scene.

Channel 2 also found that Williams has a Conyers address and a criminal history in Rockdale County.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

