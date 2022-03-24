Alleged hitman in NJ murder-for-hire case pleads guilty in federal court

The alleged hitman in the shocking murder-for-hire case that's roiled New Jersey politics in recent months admitted Thursday to killing a Jersey City political operative eight years ago, then taking thousands of dollars in payment from the man's ex-partner.

George Bratsenis, 73, appeared by videoconference before Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark to plead guilty to killing the operative, Michael Galdieri, on May 22, 2014.

Speaking from within federal prison, the gravel-voiced Bratsenis affirmed that he'd met with Galdieri's ex-partner, Sean Caddle, in April 2014 to plot the killing and arrange for payment.

A month later, Bratsenis and his partner, Bomani Africa, went to Galdieri's apartment and stabbed him to death. Bratsenis said he met Caddle the next day at an Elizabeth diner to collect the thousands of dollars he'd been promised, then split the profits with Africa.

White-bearded and balding, Bratsenis spoke in two- or three-word phrases throughout most of the hearing. Except when he offered a friendly farewell at its conclusion.

"Y'all have a nice day," Bratsenis said. "Take it easy."

More crime news: Florida woman accused of killing sister in Little Ferry shooting, police say

Paterson, NJ: Totowa woman details alleged coverup in case of body found stuffed in trunk

Bratsenis faces a sentence of life imprisonment for the crime. He would be eligible for the death penalty, but the government chose not to pursue it, the court said.

Vazquez will sentence him on Aug. 2.

The plea is another twist in the bizarre case, which has set the state's political community on edge since federal authorities announced it in January.

Authorities have not announced a motive for Caddle to want to have his old partner killed. But Caddle, 44, is now cooperating with authorities as he awaits sentencing from his Sussex County home. And the New Jersey political community is holding its collective breath.

Story continues

Both Caddle and Africa have already pleaded guilty to their parts in the scheme.

But federal authorities had not even announced formal charges against Bratsenis, a career criminal and convicted murderer, until this week. This despite Bratsenis signing his plea agreement on Aug. 10, 2021 — well before the Caddle case was made public.

Bratsenis appeared in federal court in late February, but Vazquez quickly adjourned the meeting without explanation.

Currently imprisoned for a 2014 armed robbery in Connecticut, Bratsenis has a lengthy rap sheet that spans decades. He was convicted of murder and armed robbery in Connecticut in the 1980s, and later found guilty of committing a string of jewelry store heists in New Jersey that sent him away for decades.

In 2010, he was freed after 24 years in prison.

But Bratsenis was back in handcuffs four years later after police charged him with robbing the Connecticut bank with Africa, a 61-year-old Philadelphia man he met in prison.

Federal prosecutors have said the pair murdered Galdieri toward the end of Bratsenis' four years of freedom.

Still, his attorney, Charles L. Kurmay, argued in court filings last month that Bratsenis should be released on the armed robbery charge because he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.

"Mr. Bratsenis is old. He is sick. He knows the mistakes that he has made in his life and he has paid for them," Kurmay wrote in the filing. "He would like to be able to not die in prison."

Bratsenis pleaded guilty to murder four weeks after Kurmay's filing.

Steve Janoski covers law enforcement for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news about those who safeguard your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: janoski@northjersey.com

Twitter: @stevejanoski

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ murder-for-hire hitman pleads guilty to killing political operative