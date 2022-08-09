Alleged 'inside man' in 2021 shooting headed to trial

Aug. 9—The teen who police have called the "inside man" in a botched robbery that led to the killing of another teen in July 2021 will head to trial.

Martavious Kendre Stout, 18, of Meadville was held for court following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Stout was 16 at the time of the incident.

During the hearing, four felony counts were added to the charges against Stout, bringing the total number of charges to eight. Six of the charges are felonies, including one count of criminal homicide for Stout's alleged role in the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Harris.

Harris, 19, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. during the early-morning hours of July 3, 2021.

Stout was asleep in the front room of the second-floor apartment when four men broke in around 3 a.m., according to testimony offered by prosecution witnesses Monday. In a series of interviews following the incident, Stout told police that he awoke to the sound of glass breaking. A moment later, a man he recognized as Timothy T. Bolden entered, putting a gun in his face and repeatedly "doinking" him as he demanded cellphones from Stout and others in the room, according to testimony from Meadville Police Department investigator Sgt. Justin Bailey. Stout told police that he didn't have a cell phone so instead gave Bolden his wallet.

When police began their investigation, Stout was considered "very much a victim," Bailey testified.

But almost immediately, according to the investigator, the police view of Stout moved from victim to suspect.

Bailey described arriving at the crime scene shortly after it had been reported and seeing Stout in a parking lot, where Stout was vomiting. Asked by Stout's lawyer about the growing suspicion of Stout, Bailey pointed in part to that moment, saying "it seemed extreme."

After obtaining information from Qwamae D. Sherene, 18, another of the alleged participants, that solidified their suspicions, police moved to arrest Stout and Jayden I. Speed, 19, in late September. Speed was successfully arraigned but Stout left school at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) during fourth period on Sept. 30, according to Bailey. Authorities had no luck locating him for more than seven months.

Stout turned himself in to police on May 10 after authorities had been on the lookout for him for more than seven months without success. He is the fifth person held for court in relation to Harris' death.

Also awaiting trial are Kavan M. Boitnott, 17, who police have said fired the shots that killed Harris; Sherene; Speed; and Bolden, 26. Stout, Boitnott, Sherene and Speed were students at MASH at the time of the incident.

As in previous hearings for the various defendants, Sherene, testifying via video link from Crawford County jail, was the primary witness presented by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. Once again, Sherene related the events of the evening of July 2 and the morning of July 3: how the four classmates gathered with others at Stout's house and spent the night shooting dice, "smokin'" and "chillin'."

Speed, according to Sherene's testimony, expressed a desire to "hit a lick," or rob someone, because "he said he needed some money."

Eventually Stout, whom Sherene referred to by his nickname "Kingy," proposed Harris as a target, telling the others that Harris had "weed and money" in the Walnut Street apartment, Sherene testified.

As the plan developed over the course of the evening, the group agreed that Stout and his girlfriend would go to Harris' apartment, where Harris would make sure the door was unlocked and text the others when everyone was asleep, Sherene told the court.

After Stout and his girlfriend left for Harris' apartment, the others eventually made their way to the Walnut Street apartment shortly before 3 a.m., bringing one handgun with them. Sherene testified that none had received any text messages from Stout.

Making their way to the apartment, the group encountered Bolden and another man. Bolden joined the plan to rob Harris and brought a silver pistol of his own, according to Sherene, while the other man declined to participate. Sherene said that Bolden was unaware of Stout's role as "inside man."

At the apartment, the four men found the ground-floor door open but the second door, at the top of a flight of stairs, locked. Bolden broke a glass panel in the entry door, unlocked it from the inside and was the first one into the apartment, where he found Stout a few feet away, Sherene testified. Boitnott and Sherene sped to the rear of the apartment while Bolden and Speed, along with Stout and three others who had been sleeping, remained in the front room.

Sherene was first to the rear room that Stout had allegedly told the others would contain drugs and cash. A light shone in his face as he entered, and Sherene began to leave, he testified, but Boitnott, who by this time was carrying the handgun the group had brought, continued into the room. Gunshots erupted as Sherene fled, followed by Boitnott, Sherene testified.

The four alleged intruders fled the scene as a girl in the apartment called 911. Stout remained at the apartment at first and later began making his way home before an officer saw him and told him to remain at the apartment. Soon after, Bailey saw him vomiting across the street.

An issue sure to be central to Stout's trial is whether he actually went through with the plan to participate in the alleged robbery. Questions from Stout's attorney, Dustin Cole, raised the issue at Monday's preliminary hearing. In questioning Sherene, Cole asked what he thought when the group encountered a locked door at the entry to the apartment given the plans they had discussed with Stout to unlock the door.

"That he's probably not going to go through with the plan," Sherene replied.

"But you and the rest of the group went through with basically another plan, didn't you," Cole continued.

"Yes," Sherene said.

In follow-up questioning from District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, Sherene added that there had been no discussion of canceling the plan if the group encountered a locked door and also noted that the downstairs door had, in fact, been unlocked.

Stout spent most of the hearing following the testimony, occasionally glancing at the witness box or the video screen, where his former Meadville Bulldogs track teammate could be seen testifying, or leaning over to conference with his attorney. When he entered the courtroom and family and friends called to him, he briefly turned and smiled at them. The same gap-toothed smile was evident above a wispy patch of facial hair on his chin when the hearing was adjourned and several exiting audience members told him they loved him.

No defense witnesses were called at the hearing. Following the testimony from Sherene and Bailey, Pendolino ruled that the state had demonstrated that there was probable cause to believe that Stout had committed the charges filed against him. The Meadville Tribune was the only media outlet to attend Stout's arraignment.

Stout originally was charged with felony counts of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft. At the hearing, prosecutors added felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension and hindering apprehension.

The case now moves to Crawford County Court of Common Pleas with a trial tentatively scheduled for January. Stout remains in Crawford County jail with no possibility of bond. Defendants charged with criminal homicide cannot be granted bond in Pennsylvania.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .