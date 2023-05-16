Alleged internet stalker accused of confronting woman, blocking her in at Shaler Planet Fitness lot

A local woman told police she never met 32-year-old Alvin Chummar, but knew who he was from social media.

Chummar, who told police he lives in Memphis, Tenn., showed up in the Planet Fitness parking lot in Shaler Monday and blocked her vehicle in with a truck, according to court documents.

The victim told police Chummar had been harassing her and her family on social media, so she blocked him, according to court documents. She hadn’t heard from him for a while, until he showed up outside Planet Fitness, police say.

Chummar is facing charges of stalking, false imprisonment and harassment.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has more details from the complaint, including why Chummar said he drove from Memphis to confront the woman, through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 News.

