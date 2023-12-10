Alleged intoxicated driver arrested by Benicia PD

(KRON) – The Benicia Police Department arrested an alleged intoxicated driver on Saturday.

Benicia officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road around 3 p.m. on Dec. 9.

According to police, the suspect was driving at a high speed when the driver lost control and sideswiped another car. The suspect’s vehicle flipped upside down and caught fire after hitting a power pole.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

The intoxicated driver was arrested.

