Alleged Jeffrey Epstein collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly attended a writers retreat hosted by Jeff Bezos last year (AMZN)

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of serving as an accomplice to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was a guest at a 2018 retreat hosted by Jeff Bezos, Motherboard reported.

Every year, Bezos throws a secretive retreat called "Campfire" and invites celebrities, tech entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

Epstein reportedly maintained close ties with leading scientists and tech executives, including attending a 2011 dinner in Long Beach, California where Bezos was also present.

Epstein died in prison earlier this year.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hosts celebrities, tech leaders, and the literary elite at an annual secretive writer's retreat known as Campfire.

One of the guests at Campfire 2018 was Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison earlier this year, run a sex trafficking operation, Motherboard reported Friday.

The report of Ghislaine's attendance is just one link in the network of alleged connections between Epstein and high-powered tech executives including Bezos.

Epstein reportedly maintained close contact with a number of science and tech leaders, and attended a 2011 dinner in Long Beach, California where Bezos was also present. Among the other tech leaders in Epstein's orbit was Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who is said to have met multiple times with Epstein at his private residence.

Maxwell ran in similar circles and also maintained close connections to tech executives. She was photographed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an Oscars afterparty in 2014.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in Epstein's crimes. However, she has been named as an accomplice to Epstein in statements from victims going back to 2011.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available to respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

