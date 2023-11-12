Alleged jewelry thief leads multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies on a chase along I-65
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An alleged jewelry thief led Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Saturday evening. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies located a vehicle connected to a theft that occurred at a Kay Jewelers located at 2438 N Lebanon St. in Lebanon. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. The driver, however, disregarded officers’ attempt to stop the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/alleged-jewelry-thief-leads-boone-county-sheriffs-deputies-on-chase/