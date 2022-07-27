Alleged July 4 parade shooter indicted on 117 felony charges

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A Lake County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 felony counts in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others.

Crimo, 21, already faced seven counts of first-degree murder for the shootings. The indictments announced Wednesday add an additional 14 counts of first-degree murder for a total of 21 — three counts for each of the seven people killed.

The panel also indicted Crimo on 48 counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each victim who was injured by gunfire that erupted as people gathered for the Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park.

Authorities allege Crimo climbed onto a store building roof and fired more than 83 rounds from an assault rifle before escaping in the ensuing chaos. He was taken into custody later in the day.

