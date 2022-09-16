Alleged Kansas City gang members convicted in drug conspiracy: federal prosecutors

Four alleged members of a Kansas City street gang, including one identified by authorities as one of its leaders, have been convicted of several drug-related crimes that prosecutors say played a role in other violent crimes in the city.

Following six hours of deliberation, a jury found the four men guilty of felonies that included drug possession, firearm possession, drug distribution and money laundering, federal prosecutors announced Thursday afternoon. The verdict was handed down Thursday in Western District of Missouri’s downtown Kansas City courthouse in a trial that began Aug. 29.

Prosecutors say the men were members of a local street gang called “246,” which had at least one base of operations near 44th Street and Kensington Avenue in the city’s Vineyard Northwest neighborhood. The organization was allegedly responsible for trafficking in heroin, cocaine and marijuana, along with prescription medications including oxycodone, between January 2011 through October 2019.

All four were convicted of participating in a conspiracy to possess firearms to further the drug trade among other crimes. They are Ladele D. Smith, 35, an alleged leader; and members David J. Duncan, IV, 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42.

Each of the four defendants was arrested during law enforcement raids in October 2019. Prosecutors say two were found in their residences with drugs, cash and guns. Law enforcement officers also reported finding two assault rifles and a getaway vehicle that had been used in a drive-by shooting during the execution of a house designated solely for gang activity, according to prosecutors.

In drawing a connection between them and the 246 gang, prosecutors also alleged Smith and Duncan displayed firearms and large amounts of cash in rap videos they posted to YouTube that referenced affiliation with the group.

The conclusion of the jury trial comes as 11 other people have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the investigation of the gang, which was led by a local task force focused on organized crime. Most have been issued prison sentences, ranging from 18 months to 10 years, for various roles in the drug conspiracy investigation.