Alleged kidnapping in Putnam County

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 3:43 a.m. this morning, a female arrived at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to report she had just escaped from being held against her will by her ex-husband.

According to police reports, she went to her and her ex-husband’s previously shared home in East Palatka at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

She went to the home with the intention of retrieving a family pet because she was told the pet would be killed if she did not come pick it up. When she arrived, she was forced into the home at gunpoint.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

PCSO reports state that once inside, the victim was restrained and held against her will. Throughout the day and into the evening, the suspect battered the victim multiple times.

At one point during the evening, the victim had her restraints removed to use the bathroom. An altercation ensued and the firearm went off multiple times with one of the rounds striking the suspect in the foot. The suspect then put the victim back in restraints, at which time the abuse continued.

Sometime later the suspect fell asleep and the victim seized the opportunity to cut her restraints with a knife. The victim grabbed the firearm she had been threatened with and fled from the residence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Due to the suspect having damaged her phone, the victim could not contact law enforcement immediately and returned to her residence. It was then that the victim was escorted to the Sheriff’s Office by a friend to report the incident.

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation. A search warrant and an arrest warrant were obtained.

The PCSO’s SWAT Team was summoned to serve the warrant at the residence after learning the suspect owned multiple firearms.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Several verbal announcements were issued at the residence but to no avail. When entry was eventually made into the residence, police found the suspect deceased due to an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Story continues

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.





Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.