Alleged killer of man murdered in 2020 Conway shooting to face November trial

Stephen Dennis O’Hara, a Conway man charged with the murder of 30-year-old Paul Mishoe in 2020, is facing trial this November, according to a court roster provided by the Horry County Clerk of Court.

O’Hara was arrested on Nov. 23, 2020 at age 55. An incident report details law enforcement being called out to 117 Rivertown Boulevard, which is the CW’s Wings and Ribs restaurant, at 11:58 p.m. on Nov. 22 after shots were fired.

According to an arrest warrant, O’Hara pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Mishoe, made threats then fired, killing Mishoe.

O’Hara did have a concealed weapon permit, according to the warrant. Still, because he consumed alcohol while carrying, he was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon.

Records show that O’Hara was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $75,000 bond on Jan. 15, 2021.

The trial will begin during the second week of November and Benjamin H. Culbertson will be the presiding judge.