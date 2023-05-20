Alleged killer of teen co-worker at Colorado Springs Walgreens found competent to stand trial; 2nd evaluation ordered

May 19—A competency evaluation ordered last month for Joshua Johnson, accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year, found the homicide suspect competent to stand trial.

Despite these findings from an evaluation at the Colorado Department of Human Services, Johnson's defense counsel objected and motioned Friday for a second evaluation to be ordered.

Johnson, who appeared in court Friday handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit and wearing a black mask, did not address the court during proceedings.

Defense requested the first evaluation on April 21 after interactions they had with the 29-year-old defendant leading up to the trial, which was set to begin on May 8, but has been delayed indefinitely. Prosecutors previously criticized the motion as a "delay tactic."

A hearing has been scheduled for June 30, when the court expects the second evaluation to be completed. If found competent and Johnson does not dispute that finding, a new trial date will be set. However, if Johnson is found incompetent to stand trial, he will be sent to the Department of Human Services indefinitely until his competency is restored, after which a trial could proceed.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Whitelaw, his co-worker, in a Walgreens breakroom on June 11, 2022. An autopsy report by the El Paso County coroner found Whitelaw had died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

It was reported after her death that Whitelaw made complaints to her manager about Johnson, who had made her uncomfortable, and requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with him, according to police. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was arrested a day after Whitelaw's death by Colorado State Patrol while walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad.