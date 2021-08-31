Alleged Lakeside graffiti vandal behind bars

Aug. 30—An alleged Lakeside graffiti vandal is behind bars after an investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Sanchez, 24, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Saturday and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief. His bond was set at $35,000.

According to a charging document, five incidents of vandalism occurred between July 14 and July 27 in Somers and Lakeside. The Lakeside Sewer and Water District building was tagged twice; the other targets included a pump station, a self-storage unit and a former church.

Investigators said the graffiti was similar in all the locations, including the color paint and lettering. The damage totaled more than $1,500.

Surveillance video at some of the vandalized locations first revealed a young man, about 6 feet tall with blond hair and black-framed glasses, causing the damage.

Authorities identified the man as Sanchez, who was living in Lakeside. His appearance reportedly matched the man in the video.

Investigators then received Sanchez's fingerprints from the California Department of Justice. The prints matched fingerprints found on the cap of a spray paint can found at one of the sites.

