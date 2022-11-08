Alleged leader of Missouri meth ring linked to murders found guilty at trial: Prosecutors

A Kansas City man accused of leading a methamphetamine-trafficking ring that authorities say was linked to two murders in 2018 was convicted of four felonies stemming from his role with the criminal organization, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Trevor S. Sparks, 33, was found guilty after a jury trial in the Western District of Missouri of conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two felony weapons charges.

Over the period of about two years, prosecutors allege Sparks led a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring that at one point was responsible for distributing at least one kilogram of meth each day in Kansas City, Springfield, St. Louis and St. Joseph. He was further accused of being involved with the criminal organization between January 2017 and December 2018.

Prosecutors say the drug ring was linked to the distribution of 520 kilograms and worth an estimated $4.1 million. It was also linked to the killings of James Hampton and 28-year-old Brittanie Broyles, identified by federal authorities as associates of the group.

According to court documents, Hampton was blamed by Sparks when several members of the group drove to St. Louis in search of a drug courier suspected of stealing $30,000 in meth. Authorities have said Hampton was taken to a residence near St. Louis, where he was tied to a chair and beaten with brass knuckles and kitchen pots.

Prosecutors say Hampton was kidnapped and transported across the state in the trunk of a car. His charred skeletal remains were found a few days later in the trunk of a burned Dodge Challenger in rural Lafayette County.

Days later, Broyles was found shot in the head in Kansas City in the 6800 block of St. John Avenue. Authorities have alleged Broyles was killed because she witnessed Hampton’s murder.

Sparks has been held without bond in the case since his arrest in December 2018. A sentencing hearing for Sparks had yet to be scheduled as of Monday evening.

In addition to the prison time Sparks faces, prosecutors say he will be ordered to pay up to $4.2 million as a money judgment, representing the proceeds he allegedly received for his role with the drug trafficking organization.