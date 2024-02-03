Alleged LeFlore High School shooter pleads not guilty; mother backs out of interview

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 16-year-old girl accused in Tuesday’s shooting at LeFlore High School pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Charged as an adult, the teenager allegedly fired one 45-caliber bullet at a 15-year-old boy in the hallway during the lunch period.

The bullet grazed the boy and continued to hit a 17-year-old boy in the torso. Police say the 17-year-old was not the intended target.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

WKRG News 5 contacted Elizabeth Franklin, who said she is the suspect’s mother.

“You all made her look so bad on the media instead of hearing our side of the story,” Franklin told WKRG News 5.

She agreed to an interview on two occasions. At the last minute, she backed out of the first interview, and she failed to show up to the second interview.

Her daughter faces four charges:

Two counts of Assault 1st Degree

Possession of a Deadly Weapon on School Grounds

Discharging a Firearm into a School Building

Despite being charged as an adult, a 2021 state law prohibited authorities from naming the suspect due to her age.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood publicly said they oppose that law.

“I think it’s a terrible law,” Blackwood said. “It’s a disservice to the community.”

The suspect is set for a preliminary hearing later this month.

