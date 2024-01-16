Alleged Long Island serial killer back in court in ‘major development’ of case

Accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann will be back in court on Tuesday to face what prosecutors have plugged as a “major development” in the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings of four young women, all sex workers, that lay unresolved for more than a decade.

The Suffolk county district attorney, Ray Tierney, said that representatives of the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation taskforce would hold a press conference on Tuesday “to update and announce a significant development in the investigation of the murders”.

Heuermann’s court appearance comes after Tierney said that a special grand jury was convened to consider an indictment against the Manhattan architect in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes – believed to be the first victim in what is known as the “Gilgo Four” – whose remains were found close to three other women in marshland along Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann, 60, has been named as the “prime suspect” in Brainard-Barnes’s disappearance. In July, he was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of the three women – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. According to prosecutors, investigators linked Heuermann to the murders through DNA, cellphone site data and burner phones.

In all, 10 sets of remains, all of sex workers, were discovered in the area, with police theorizing that all died at the hands of one or more serial killers.

Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she went missing on 9 July 2007 after calling a friend to say she was be going to meet someone outside a Manhattan motel on an “outcall”. Three years later, on 13 December 2010, her remains were found near Gilgo Beach, during the search for Shannan Gilbert, whose death in nearby marshes has never been fully explained.

Brainard-Barnes was also the victim whose remains were bound with three perished belts, one with a distinctive buckle with the embossed initials “WH” or “HM” that investigators publicly linked to her killer and used four years ago to stir interest in what was then a cold case.

The initial three of Heuermann’s alleged victims were linked to the accused man using mitochondrial DNA from a pizza crust and a used napkin that were allegedly discarded by Heuermann near his Manhattan office. It was then linked to a hair found on green burlap sacking used to “restrain and transport” the remains of one of the victims.

Heuermann’s attorney, Michael Brown, has said his client denied the accusations against him. The case was broken open last year when investigators linked a distinctive Chevrolet pickup described by a friend of Amber Costello’s to the suspect.

Ahead of an upcoming trial, Brown has said that the DNA claims presented by prosecutors may only place Heuermann in a pool of “thousands and thousands” of possible matches.

But the case continues to roil Long Island law enforcement, amid allegations of longstanding corruption that stalled the investigation. Last year, the Suffolk county police commissioner, Rodney Harrison, who led the taskforce into the 14-year-old case, abruptly stepped down.

It was later claimed that Harrison had changed vacation days to sick days on previously filed timesheets, but others speculated that Harrison had gotten too close to John Ray, an attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert who maintains that police corruption had hampered the Gilgo investigations.

In October, soon after Harrison attended a press conference convened by Ray to further his claims, Tierney issued a slap-down, saying that his office would “continue to investigate this case through the Grand Jury process” and “not through press conferences”.

“Any attorneys representing victims or their families, by definition, have a conflict of interest and should not be a part of the investigation,” Tierney added.