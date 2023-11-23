Alleged mail thief arrested in Pleasant Hill

(KRON) — On Thanksgiving morning, the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested a suspect they say stole mail from more than 10 houses on various streets.

A good Samaritan reported a man stealing mail from his neighbor’s mailbox Thursday morning. The suspect, 20-year-old Samuel Amaro of Concord, tried to flee from police in a car. Officers deployed a drone to help catch him.

Courtesy Pleasant Hill PD

Officers said they were able to recover mail from more than 10 houses.

Amara was booked into county jail on several charges.

