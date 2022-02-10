Alleged Massena bank robber threatened teller with note stating he had bomb

Feb. 10—MASSENA — The Florida man charged with robbing Massena Savings and Loan and leaving with $5,000 this week didn't have much time to handle the money.

Jeffrey R. Howell, 33, with a North Lawrence address, was chased by Massena Savings and Loan Vice President Ryan Prentice as he fled from the bank, before tossing the money into a snowbank. He was apprehended by village police about two blocks away.

Mr. Prentice recovered the money from the snowbank and turned it over to the Massena Police Department as evidence.

According to court papers, police filed a second-degree robbery with physical injury charge after Howell allegedly injured Mr. Prentice's hand, causing it to bleed, as he ran from the bank.

He was also charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, second-degree grand larceny by extortion and third-degree grand larceny. Third-degree grand larceny is charged when the value of the property exceeds $3,000.

A felony complaint filed by Investigator Nicholas C. Belile from the Massena Police Department alleges that when Howell entered Massena Savings and Loan, he "forcibly stole $5,000 and during the commission of the crime he displayed a threatening note which stated that he had a bomb and he wanted $5,000 and no one gets harmed."

"The Principal's actions instilled fear in the victim that he was going to cause physical injury to some person in the future and/or cause damage to property," the complaint said.

Howell was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.

Massena Central schools went briefly into a lockout following the robbery. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the suspect was reported to have fled toward the back of Trinity Catholic School, which is near J.W. Leary Junior High School.

The schools went into lockout at 10:08 a.m. after they were notified of the robbery by St. Lawrence County 911. During a lockout, no one is allowed in the building, but classes proceed as normal.

"The Massena PD was involved and the lockout was lifted once we were notified that the individual was in the custody of law enforcement and there was no longer a potential threat to our students and staff," Mr. Brady said.

Following the incident, the Massena Police Department posted on its Facebook page, "We at Massena PD would like to extend our appreciation to the Massena Savings & Loan staff. They did everything right during yesterday's events under a great deal of stress and pressure. The staff relied upon their training and instincts. Those actions greatly enhanced the safety of our community and our ability to apprehend the suspect in a very short period of time. Massena is fortunate to have them. Thank you."

While in Florida, Howell was classified as a Level 2 sex offender after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged him with one count of felony lewd or lascivious battery on Oct. 26, 2007. A Level 2 classification is assigned when there is moderate risk of a repeat offense. Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are required to be registered for life.

He was convicted on June 9, 2008, and was sentenced to 13 months in state prison and two years of probation.