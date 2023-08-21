Alleged mastermind in 2000 murder pursues clemency

Aug. 20—Local perspectives on crime and punishment may be headed for another clash with state law as a Bakersfield woman sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in a notorious killing 22 years ago stands to be re-sentenced under a 2018 law allowing accomplices in murder cases to apply for leniency.

Susan Diane Clevenger was found guilty in 2001 of working with her boyfriend, Keith Bryan Shell, in a botched attempt to kidnap her boss, Bradley St. Clair, who was strangled to death during the intrusion after hours at his family's Wible Road real estate office.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, a frequent critic of state clemency laws, has joined St. Clair's family and others in opposing Clevenger's request for lighter punishment. A hearing on the matter is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

Clevenger's effort to reduce her sentence follows an earlier legal effort that shortened her punishment to eight years' time served for her first-degree murder conviction. Life sentences remained for her convictions of conspiracy and kidnapping for ransom causing death.

But last year, an appeal's court sent the case back to Kern County Superior Court for re-sentencing on all three counts.

It may ultimately fall to Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide whether Clavenger's sentence should be reduced under the terms of 2018's Senate Bill 1437 limiting accomplice liability for felony murder.

The District Attorney's Office said the governor's office gave notice of the clemency request and advised it would investigate. The matter is pending.

Zimmer opposes shortening the sentence, saying Clevenger played a critical role in Bradley's murder and that she orchestrated the crime, taking advantage of her access to the real estate office.

Zimmer said by email Clevenger must be held to account, writing, "The District Attorney's Office strongly opposes the grant for clemency as it does not pay proper regard to the victim, his family and our public's safety."

Clevenger's Bakersfield attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

St. Clair's mother, Arlana St. Clair, said at least 40 letters have been sent in opposition to clemency for Clevenger.

Arlana said S.B. 1437 gives too much weight to the perpetrator and not enough to the victim, family and friends who have suffered. She added that Clevenger does not appear to have shown remorse.

There should be consequences, she said, because they "keep us making wise choices." Arlana added she believes the struggle speaks to a larger cause, saying, "This is about more than just our case."

Bradley St. Clair, a local church board member married with two children and one on the way, was killed Aug. 7, 2000 while working alone at the business he co-owned with his brother, Frank. After an alarm went off at the property, a Bakersfield Police Department officer sent to the scene found no signs of forced entry and soon was called off to another incident.

Arlana, assuming it was a false alarm and seeing Bradley's car in the parking lot, knocked on the door, then banged, but no one answered. Police later found Bradley bound with duct tape and strangled with his tie. No money was stolen but his wedding ring, watch and wallet were stolen.

Clevenger's brother later told police she had approached him about a scheme to make money that involved kidnapping her boss. She then incriminated Shell, whose fingerprints were identified on the tape and the crime scene. The family and investigators suspect a third, still-unidentified person was involved whose blood was found at the scene.

Investigators accused Clevenger of masterminding the crime, noting she had called Frank in an apparent effort to confirm he would be out of town when the kidnapping took place.