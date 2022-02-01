🌱 Alleged Meat Thief Assaults Store Worker + Landmark ICU Full

Happy Wednesday, neighbors, and happy National Groundhog Day! Here's everything you need to know going on in Woonsocket today.

A Woonsocket woman saw the judge today on shoplifting charges. Also, the local hospital hit capacity for the ICU but has regular beds open. Finally, the National Guard will continue to support hospital staff.



First, today's weather:

Milder; an afternoon shower. High: 41 Low: 35.

Here are the top stories in Woonsocket today:

A 35-year-old Woonsocket woman allegedly assaulted a Stop & Shop worker last month. The employee “confronted her over a bag of stolen meat” worth about $157. She “was charged with shoplifting, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.” A store employee claimed he saw the suspect put a lot of ground beef into a bag. The suspect then allegedly swung the bag of meat at the store’s manager and threatened physical violence. The woman says she wasn’t shoplifting. It is noteworthy that she was charged “with three counts of shoplifting, obstructing an officer and felony conspiracy” in September. The suspect saw Judge Anthony Caparo on Tuesday. (NRI Now) How is the Landmark Medical Center doing regarding capacity? Tuesday’s report shows that 77.7 of 81.1 beds are occupied. COVID-19 patients are using 23.4 inpatient beds. This means that 95.81% of beds are currently occupied. ICU beds are at capacity. (Patch) Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that the state will “expand National Guard support at hospitals statewide.” They help with duties such as patient screening and monitoring. National Guard personnel can also take on other emergency room duties that free up health care workers to focus more on hands-on patient care. (Patch) The Providence Preservation Society announced Monday that the Superman Building is at the top of the endangered properties list again. Its 430-foot height makes it the tallest building in RI. However, it’s been sitting vacant for about 10 years. “Renovating and modernizing the building could provide jobs, help address a housing shortage, and revitalize the downtown area,” said the Society. (WPRI) The Woonsocket Library is looking for teen volunteers. They need them around 3:45 p.m. The library offers “community service credit for school, scouts, and other educational organizations.” (@WoonsocketLib)

Today in Woonsocket:

Hybrid - Lapsit for Infants and Toddlers and their Caregivers (online or at the Ashland Public Library) (10:30 AM)

Rock Family Workshop at Anchored Soul (3:30 PM)

The Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre holds Auditions For La Cage Aux Folles (6 PM)

Introduction to Homeschooling Hosted by East Providence Library - Weaver (online) (6 PM)

Sacred Imbolc Ceremony at Ascension NXT (7 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Animal Control Shelter is hosting a dog found in the area of Fairmont St / Costa Park. If you own this dog or know the owner, please contact Woonsocket Animal Control at 401-766-6571. (Facebook)

The Woonsocket Harris Public Library reminds you that voting for the 2022 RI Children's Book Award will take place January 31, 2021 - March 14, 2022. The winner will be announced by March 25, 2022. (Facebook)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Woonsocket Patch