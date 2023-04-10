Alleged medical staff workers assault prompts Frostburg woman's arrest

Apr. 10—CUMBERLAND — Alleged assault of two medical staff workers — including one who reportedly suffered serious injuries — prompted the arrest of a Frostburg woman who was charged in the incident at UPMC Western Maryland, according to Cumberland Police.

Melody Joy Llewellyn, 44, was taken into custody Sunday on two warrants charging her with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the Saturday incident investigated by Cumberland Police.

Following a bond hearing, Llewellyn was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. A bail review was scheduled Monday by a district court judge.