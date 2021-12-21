Alleged members of Pemberton Township gang get racketeering charge

Jim Walsh, Burlington County Times
·4 min read

MOUNT HOLLY – Six alleged members of a Pemberton Township street gang are accused of taking part in a criminal enterprise tied to two murders and other crimes.

Gang members allegedly were involved in the slaying of a Willingboro teen targeted by mistake on April 22 and the non-fatal shooting one week later of a Willingboro woman and a toddler, also unintended victims.

The Sunbury Village-based gang, known as the Gotti Boy Movement, or GBM, took part in multiple shootings, along with committing burglary, intimidating witnesses and numerous weapons offenses, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Some gang members also are accused with eight others of defrauding the federal government of more than $125,000 in pandemic relief funds.

The violent attacks on innocent victims “created a lot of urgency” for investigators, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

“We want people to live safe in their neighborhood,” he said.

The slaying of Yahsinn Robinson, an 18-year-old gunned down as he returned home from his part-time job, “was so heart-breaking to us,” Coffina noted.

“He was a good young man with a promising future, doing all the right things,” Coffina said of the Willingboro High School senior.

A photo of a Facebook page shows Yahsinn Robinson, an 18-year-old murder victim from Willingboro.
“We don’t really need extra motivation, but there was extra motivation there,” he said.

The prosecutor noted two men charged earlier this month in connection with Robinson’s murder — Sylas Young, 19, of Pemberton Township and Kavon Carter, 24, of Mount Holly — were taken into custody on weapons charges shortly after the Willingboro attacks.

Young is charged separately with a second shooting on April 29, when a 24-year-old woman was hit in the leg and a 2-year-old toddler was grazed across his backside while in the garage of a Willingboro home.

Local: Infrastructure law will fund clean-up at Roebling Steel site

Cr: Maple Shade man gets prison term for robbing veterinary office, supermarket

The shootings occurred during a feud between the GBM members and a gang based in Willingboro’s Buckingham Park neighborhood, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The shooting victims were not involved in the feud.

The attacks were “part of a spike in violence in our county from last fall to when we locked these guys up, which was not a coincidence,” Coffina said.

The racketeering charge alleges the men conspired to commit violent crimes to advance their criminal enterprise.

It claims gang members engaged in violence as early as September 2014, when shots were fired at a Pemberton Township police officer in a cruiser in Sunbury Village.

“Brown and Carter are alleged to have participated in the shooting,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The officer was not hurt.

Another racketeering suspect, 23-year-old Brandon Clifton of Pemberton Township, is awaiting trial for a March 2017 murder in Sunbury Village.

In that incident, 24-year-old Shaquille Williams of Pemberton Township, was shot execution-style while sitting in a car on Kinsley Road.

The prosecutor’s office also noted pending charges against two other accused racketeers — Javon Forman, 21, and Kyree Weathers, 24, both of Pemberton Township.

Forman was charged in February with possession of an assault weapon with a 40-round magazine containing armor-piercing rounds.

He was charged in October with witness tampering for making threatening phone calls from the Burlington County Jail.

Weathers is awaiting trial on a 2020 firearms charge, the prosecutor’s office said.

A racketeering charge also was filed against Tayron Broad, 25, of Pemberton Township.

Carter, Clifton and Weathers have also been charged with promoting organized street crime, as has Brianna Scott, 28, of Pemberton Township.

Scott and other suspects allegedly filed fraudulent PPP applications to obtain almost $125,000 from a program meant to help small businesses and their employees, the prosecutor’s office said.

The PPP scam “is merely further evidence of this group’s belief that the rules of society simply don’t apply to them,” Coffina said. “They are wrong, and will be held accountable.”

As part of the scam, Carter allegedly claimed he was a barber with annual income of more than $105,000 in 2019, even though he was incarcerated throughout the year.

“He received a check for nearly $21,000, as did five of his associates,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Scott, Clifton and Carter also are charged with conspiring to commit computer crime.

Additional charges against Carter include forgery, theft by unlawful taking, false swearing under oath, and computer crimes with the purpose to defraud.

Others charged in connection with the PPP scam include Wanya Anderson, 25; Altauron Jean, 27; Zion Powe, 22; and Shalaiyha Jean, 20, all of Pemberton Township.

Also charged were Chad Boone, 30, of Camden; Jaquan Crawley-Pitts, 25, of Mount Holly; and Adam Clark, 28 of Shamong.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Pemberton NJ: Gotti Boy Movement gang members charged

