Alleged Michigan school shooter to pursue insanity defense

A 15-year-old accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, AP reports.

The latest: Ethan Crumbley's defense attorney filed a notice Thursday that will lead to a series of mental health exams. The judge will then decide if the insanity defense can go forward based on the findings of the exams, AP notes.

Crumbley, his parents and school officials at Oxford High School in Michigan face a new lawsuit, which seeks at least $25,000, over the shooting that occurred on Nov. 30.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the parents of one of the four students killed, alleges that the defendants were "reckless to demonstrate a substantial lack of concern for whether an injury results."

What they're saying: "Our family will never be the same. We’re not doing good," said William Myre, the parent of Tate Myre, per AP.

"All we do is walk around the house and think about Tate," William Myre said. "We think about him every day. We sit in his room. We listen to his playlist off Spotify. We’re not doing good, but we’re going to find a way to get through it together.”

Catch up quick: Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes for the shooting that killed four students and wounded six students and a teacher.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter tied to their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.

