Alleged mobster pleads guilty to assaulting 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's husband

Minyvonne Burke

An alleged mobster pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting the husband of "Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo.

John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, admitted to planning and attacking David Cantin outside a strip mall in July 2015. Cantin was not named in a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

Perna was enlisted by Manzo's ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, to assault Cantin and leave a "permanent facial scar," according to prosecutors and an indictment. Perna was a member of one of New York City's most notorious organized crime groups, the Lucchese Crime Family, authorities said.

Thomas Manzo, the co-owner of a New Jersey restaurant and wedding venue, offered to give Perna a free or discounted wedding in exchange for carrying out the assault, according to investigators.

The indictment says that Perna — armed with a club known as a slapjack — and an unidentified member of his crew followed Cantin to a strip mall in Passaic County and attacked him in the parking lot.

Less than a month after the attack, Perna had his wedding at Thomas Manzo's venue "for a fraction of the price he would otherwise have paid," the press release states.

"The reception was attended by over 330 guests, many of whom were members of the Lucchese Crime Family," authorities said.

An attorney for Perna could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Perna pleaded guilty via videoconference to one count of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28, 2021.

The indictment also charges Thomas Manzo, 55. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • New York City cathedral shooter ‘planned to take hostages’

    Luis Vasquez allegedly wrote manifesto calling on US institutions to give money to Latin American countries

  • Biden says he is 'working on' getting the coronavirus vaccine

    President-elect Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that his team is working to get him the coronavirus vaccine and that he plans to receive his doses on camera.

  • ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

    The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes there is "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutor's office on Monday. United Nations investigators in September determined that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations, including killings and torture, amounting to crimes against humanity. The Hague-based tribunal has been examining Venezuela's case since 2018 and expects to determine in 2021 whether to open a full investigation, according to a report on the office's 2020 activities released on Monday.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military said Tuesday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, the military blamed India for violating a cease-fire in the village of Bagsar along the borderline that separates Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It said Pakistan returned fire and claimed there were troop casualties on the Indian side.

  • Hillary Clinton Calls for Abolishing Electoral College after Casting Electoral Vote for Biden

    Hillary Clinton once again called for the dissolution of the Electoral College on Monday, shortly after casting New York’s first electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden."I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton wrote in a tweet. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”> I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.> > But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka> > -- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was part of the state’s 29 electors to cast a vote for Biden Monday as electors in every state and the District of Columbia met to formalize Biden's election win.Clinton was bested by Trump in the 2016 election in Electoral College votes, with 232 votes to Trump’s 306, even though she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. Since her loss, a number of Democrats have called for abolishing the Electoral College voting system in favor of a national popular vote.However, Clinton has called for the undoing of the electoral vote process since 2000, when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in the presidential election, though Gore won the popular vote.

  • Australia welcomes extradition of sex-crime suspect from Israel

    Australia on Wednesday welcomed an Israeli Supreme Court decision to approve the extradition of a former school principal accused of sexually assaulting students at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Malka Leifer, who lost her appeal against extradition on Tuesday, is wanted by Australian police on 74 sexual assault charges, including rape, involving girls at her former school. "The decision of the Israel Supreme Court, dismissing Leifer's appeal is welcome news, particularly for alleged victims in Australia," Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter said in a statement.

  • Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • 'This is terrible.' Tempers flare at Senate elections hearing

    After Peters mentioned foreign interference in the 2016 election, Johnson claimed the Democrats were the real "purveyors" of Russian disinformation. He also called Peters a liar for having previously accused Johnson of "amplifying" Russian disinformation - to which Peters interjected, “Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances. I don’t know what rabbit hole you’re running down right now.... This is terrible what you’re doing to this committee.”

  • Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

    The accused gunman, who was unidentified by police, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond.

  • Trump Reportedly Weighing Special Prosecutor for Hunter Biden Tax Probe

    President Trump is considering appointing a special counsel to oversee a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.Trump has discussed the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipillone, and others, administration officials and Republicans close to the White House told the AP. The president is reportedly angry that Attorney General William Barr did not reveal the existence of the Hunter Biden tax probe before the 2020 election.Federal authorities are reportedly investigating allegations that Hunter failed to pay $400,000 in taxes on income received as a former board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.In addition to the Hunter Biden investigation, Trump may attempt to appoint a special counsel for claims of widespread election fraud. The president has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election for Joe Biden, however pro-Trump lawyers have declined to present hard evidence to back up the claims.It is unclear whether Trump will succeed in the efforts. Barr announced on Monday that he will resign before Christmas, and the incoming acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, said on Tuesday that he "will continue to focus on the implementation of the Department’s key priorities."Trump and allies including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have alleged that Joe Biden has been influenced by his son's foreign business dealings. The younger Biden has had business interests in Ukraine as well as with a now-defunct Chinese energy conglomerate called CEFC. A report by Senate Republicans in September uncovered financial transactions that appear to be between CEFC and Hunter Biden's law firm.

  • Canada PM hopes for good news soon about fate of two detainees in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he hoped for good news soon about two citizens who have been held in China for the last two years in what Ottawa has described as a case of hostage diplomacy. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Asked by Global News whether he thought there would be good news for the men's families before the New Year, Trudeau replied: "I certainly hope so."

  • Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Man charged with DUI in box truck collision with bicyclists that killed 5 near Las Vegas

    The riders died on U.S. Highway 95 last week near Las Vegas due to "reckless behavior" by the defendant, the Clark County district attorney said.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Erdogan says U.S. sanctions an attack on ally Turkey's rights

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its purchase of Russian defence systems were a "hostile attack" on its sovereign rights and defence industry, and the move was bound to fail. Washington slapped the sanctions on NATO member Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other employees on Monday over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.